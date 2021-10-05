Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

