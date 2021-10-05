Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Sunday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

