Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 835,748 shares of company stock valued at $52,269,830. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.