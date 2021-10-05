PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 490 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

