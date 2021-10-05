Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $578,399.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

