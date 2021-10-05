Public Index Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.45 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $52,245.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

