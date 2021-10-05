PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PCHUY remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Tuesday. PTT Public has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get PTT Public alerts:

PTT Public Company Profile

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.