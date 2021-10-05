PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PCHUY remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Tuesday. PTT Public has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.
PTT Public Company Profile
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.