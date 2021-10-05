PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $138.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.83.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $117.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

