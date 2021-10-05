Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $109,000 in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.42% of Creative Realities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 91.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 3.93.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

