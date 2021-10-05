ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 351,888 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Nucor worth $167,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,054. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

