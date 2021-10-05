ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,960 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Genuine Parts worth $137,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

