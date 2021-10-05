ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $353,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.30. 247,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

