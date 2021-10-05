ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $152,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. 10,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,111. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.