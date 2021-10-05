Profund Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.04 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.