Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

