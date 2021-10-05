Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 41.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

