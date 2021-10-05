Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 76,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

