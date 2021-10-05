Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 571,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.