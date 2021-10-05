Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 359,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

