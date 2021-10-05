Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

IWB opened at $241.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

