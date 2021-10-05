Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.04 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

