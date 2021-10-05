Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.