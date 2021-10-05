Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.