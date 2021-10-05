Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,479 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

