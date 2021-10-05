Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,109 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

