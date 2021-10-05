Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 855.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCC opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

