Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $308,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

