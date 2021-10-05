Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 59,971 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

