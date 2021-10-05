Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,826,000 after buying an additional 92,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

