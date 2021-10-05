Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,595,000.

Shares of LSST opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

