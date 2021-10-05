Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

