Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $238.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.80 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

