Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 463,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,711,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

VER stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.