Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $553,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Comcast by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 25,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.