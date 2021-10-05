Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.