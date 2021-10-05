Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,249 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.