PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.79% of PriceSmart worth $358,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $862,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $173,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

