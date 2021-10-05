PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report sales of $256.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $246.85 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 1,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

