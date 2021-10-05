Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

