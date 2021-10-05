PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $49.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

PLBY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,214. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

