PlatON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.55 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $4.55 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get PlatON alerts:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,216,796 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

