Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $548,099.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $548,099.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

