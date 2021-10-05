Piper Sandler Increases Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $75.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts predict that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xencor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Xencor by 105,573.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.