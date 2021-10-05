Piper Sandler Increases Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $75.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
XNCR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xencor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Xencor by 105,573.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
