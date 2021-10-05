Piper Sandler Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $156.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.
BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.
NYSE BHVN opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.