Piper Sandler Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $156.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

NYSE BHVN opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

