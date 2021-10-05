Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

CD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,900. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -145.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

