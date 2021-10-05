Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Acquires 113,900 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 9.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of KE worth $40,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 142,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,775. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.