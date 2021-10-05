PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PKO opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

