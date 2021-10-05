PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

