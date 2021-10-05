PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
