PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

