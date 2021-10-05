Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Loop Capital

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $844.23 million, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

